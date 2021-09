If you think you were infected with COVID-19 in a Minnesota workplace, you were better off being a nurse than a meatpacker. Because of an emergency law adopted at the beginning of the pandemic, certain workers had an easier path to winning claims under Minnesota’s workers’ compensation law than others. That law said that certain workers who became infected were presumed to have been exposed to the virus on the job. Everyone else had to prove that the exposure was at work versus in the community.