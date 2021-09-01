Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Providence, RI

From the Ground Up: Plant-based food events abound this fall

By Name
motifri.com
 6 days ago

September is a big month in Rhode Island for vegans, vegetarians and anyone plant-curious, and I’m going to break down the vegan events you can expect this month. VEG OUT: Vegan Eats and Treats! hosted by RI Food Fights: This month-long event will allow veteran vegans and the plant-curious to explore Rhode Island’s huge and ever-expanding vegan food scene. Participants purchase a food passport for $25 and receive coupons for the 15 participating restaurants. Each restaurant will offer an item, showcasing the sheer amount and variety of accessible vegan dining in Rhode Island. Tickets can be purchased here. For information, go to rifoodfights.com.

motifri.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Lifestyle
Providence, RI
Food & Drinks
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Food#Restaurants#Food Drink#Rhode Islanders#No Udder Fall Fundraisers#Unity Farm Sanctuary#Kundalini#Afro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Los Angeles, CAABC News

Britney Spears' father Jamie files to end 13-year conservatorship

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, has filed to end the conservatorship of the pop star's estate that has been in place since 2008, according to multiple sources. Jamie Spears filed paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court to terminate the legal agreement, which gave him control over his daughter's financial decisions. According to the documents, the elder Spears said his daughter will not need to undergo psychological evaluation in order to terminate the conservatorship -- a request Britney Spears made in June.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so

SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Chivo digital wallet became available on the app platforms hosted by Apple and Huawei shortly before midday local time Tuesday, after President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency and has promised $30 of bitcoin for each user, railed against the tech giants for not carrying the application.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Pandemic unemployment benefits just expired. What will families do now?

The federal pandemic unemployment benefits program ends Monday, leaving millions to wonder how they’ll make ends meet for their families. An estimated 7.5 million people will be affected, according to calculations by the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. An additional 2.1 million unemployed people will lose the $300 per week federal supplement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy