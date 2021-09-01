From the Ground Up: Plant-based food events abound this fall

September is a big month in Rhode Island for vegans, vegetarians and anyone plant-curious, and I’m going to break down the vegan events you can expect this month. VEG OUT: Vegan Eats and Treats! hosted by RI Food Fights: This month-long event will allow veteran vegans and the plant-curious to explore Rhode Island’s huge and ever-expanding vegan food scene. Participants purchase a food passport for $25 and receive coupons for the 15 participating restaurants. Each restaurant will offer an item, showcasing the sheer amount and variety of accessible vegan dining in Rhode Island. Tickets can be purchased here. For information, go to rifoodfights.com.