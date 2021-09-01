MUTEH housed 155 homeless people in Tupelo over four years

TUPELO • Mississippi United to End Homelessness (MUTEH) is making progress in their goal to end homelessness in Tupelo.

From May 1, 2017 to April 30, 2021, MUTEH housed 155 homeless people. The group’s leaders credit that success in large part to the relationship they’ve built with the city.

“Thanks to the city’s partnership with MUTEH, 155 people are not homeless anymore and we’re continuing to ramp up up our numbers and ramp up the number in housing, so it can only be a positive relationship,” said Sara Ekiss, Director of RAMP and part of the Tupelo MUTEH team.

The city of Tupelo has contracted with MUTEH to address housing the city’s homeless population since 2017.

Homelessness by the numbers

The Tupelo MUTEH team usually measures progress through the Point in Time Count, an annual snapshot of the number of homeless individuals based on a single day in January. After the contract with Tupelo, MUTEH saw 78 homeless individuals, 45 of whom were living on the streets, in 2018, said Hannah Maharrey, who chairs the Tupelo Homeless Task Force and serves as the Continuum of Care (CoC) Director. Since then, they’ve seen an overall decrease of 42%, going from 78 homeless individuals to 45, and a 61% decrease of 49 street homeless individuals to 19 street individuals from January 2018 to January 2021.

Of those 155 people, 61% were found on the streets through MUTEH’s street outreach, where they go to encampments, tents, and other places homeless individuals live to try to connect them with housing and have other needs met. As a group, MUTEH and the Tupelo Homeless Task Force do street outreach, while MUTEH workers often go on a more frequent basis throughout the week to perform assessments and find clients for the housing process. From there, they work with local landlords to connect clients with stable housing.

Approximately one in four people housed from 2018 to 2021 came from the Salvation Army shelter, while a smaller percentage was helped through either rapid resolution or from a state institution. A very small percentage resided in a hotel paid for by an agency.

For those MUTEH reached through outreach, 62% had disabilities, 15% were chronically homeless and 8% were veterans. Roughly 45% had income. For those housed by MUTEH, 57% had disabilities, 23% were chronically homeless, 19% were veterans and approximately 63% had income.

Of the 155 people housed, 35 were housed through rapid resolution, a practice MUTEH adopted in 2018. Modeled after a Veterans’ Affairs program, rapid resolution helps clients from being street homeless by quickly resolving issues to get them housed with family members or close contact. However, the pandemic may have kept those numbers from being higher, Ekiss said during the MUTEH August meeting.

Male clients exceeded female clients. Of those housed, only 15 returned to homelessness; however, MUTEH continues working with those 15 clients to connect them with resources that better address their needs.

Meeting needs is a collaborative effort

Meeting the needs of Tupelo's homeless population is a collaborative and city-led effort, Maharrey said.

“It didn’t come from service providers, it didn’t come from the MUTEHs of the world or the Salvation Armies of the world, the city took charge and said we can do something about homelessness in our community,” Maharrey said. “A lot of different municipalities let the social services or the nonprofits and the charities of the world address that issue, but here in Tupelo, they didn’t.”

Since 2017, MUTEH has also seen a steady growth in both housing admissions and move-ins. Housing admissions are higher than move-ins, since it includes being able to connect homeless individuals to other housing before move-ins. Move-ins refer to paid deposits for housing.

The summer after COVID-19, MUTEH saw an increase of about 20% in their street homeless numbers. Prior to that, the team had gotten their street homeless numbers down to around 10. Since then, MUTEH has been working to get to pre-pandemic numbers and are getting closer to that target.

MUTEH has other plans to continue utilizing its community partnerships to reach more homeless individuals. The North Mississippi Health Services Family Residency Center is developing a program with the Homeless Task Force around preventative medicine and other health-related programs, while the two free clinics are working to close the gap between medical services for homeless individuals.

The Tupelo Homeless Task Force, meanwhile, will continue its work hosting application workshops to help film out job applications, resumes, birth certificate, social security and SNAP/food stamp forms.

The Tupelo Homeless Task Force was created by the city and run by the city, Maharrey said. Having direct access to the police department, fire department, and other city departments has been able to open doors for homeless service providers they wouldn’t have been able to open alone, Maharrey said.

“It’s very difficult to have such a high level of access to your park and recreation department, to your code enforcement department, to your police department,” Maharrey said. “It’s been huge for us on removing barriers and creating solutions for clients.”