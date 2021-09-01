Ida Lee Park Dog Swim Set for Sept. 11

The Bristol, Tennessee Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting a dog swim event. This five-day event provides a safe swim time for dogs before Haynesfield Pool closes for the season. Recreation Programmer, Taylor Harmon says this event is in its eleventh year, and is a much-anticipated part of summer’s end. Admission is $3 for each dog, with a limit of two dogs per person. Participating dogs must be trained off-leash and up-to-date on their vaccinations. Dogs are required to wear collars and be accompanied by a handler age 16 years or older. A full list of rules for this event can be found here. This dog swim event takes place at Haynesfield Pool from September 7th through the 10th , 5:30 PM to 7; and on the 11th from 10 AM to 2.