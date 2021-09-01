CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ida Lee Park Dog Swim Set for Sept. 11

By LoudounNow
loudounnow.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pooches will soon get their turn in the water. The A.V. Symington Aquatic Center at Ida Lee Park Recreation will play host to the 13th annual Dog Swim on Saturday, Sept. 11. The pool will be open for the dog-only swim for two sessions: from 9-10:30 a.m., and 11...

Canyon Lake, CAThe Friday Flyer

Dog Park for large dogs opens

Another amenity in Canyon Lake has been improved and is open for use. The dog park designed for use by large dogs is now open and nearly completed. Only benches need to be installed to complete the project. The Large Dog Park is located in the Eastport Park area of...
Casper, WYcaspercollege.edu

2021 Dog Trek Set for Saturday, Sept. 11

The 2021 Casper College T-Bird Dog Trek will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, beginning at 10 a.m. The T-Bird Dog Trek is the lead-in event to the Annual T-Bird Trek Sunday, Sept. 12. This year’s T-Bird Dog Trek will take dogs and their people on a 1.5-mile walk around...
Stone Mountain, GAjacksonprogress-argus.com

Yellow Daisy Festival at Stone Mountain Park set for Sept. 9-12

Stone Mountain Park recently announced that the 53rd annual Yellow Daisy Festival will return as an in-person event Sept. 9-12. The event is a tradition for multi-generational shoppers searching for unique works of art. The Yellow Daisy Festival gets its name from the September blooming of a special type of yellow daisy which only grows within 60 miles of Stone Mountain. First discovered in 1846, Viguiera Porteri, grows in bright bands of yellow on the granite outcroppings of the mountain.
Lifestyleinfortwayne.com

Girl Scouts Love State Parks events set for Sept. 11

The Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana council will join Girl Scouts around the country to mark Girl Scouts Love State Parks weekend with activities at two state parks on Sept. 11. Girl Scouts Love State Parks is the organization’s largest and most popular outdoor event. It is hosted annually in...
Oneonta, NYPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

Local Dogs Wiggling With Excitement For Soon-to-be Opened Oneonta Dog Park

A dog park in Oneonta, NY has been a long time in coming. Over the years, it had been proposed many times and then the ball really only started to move toward it back in late August of 2019 when the City of Oneonta’s Operations, Planning and Evaluations Committee (OPEC) agreed to let City Manager George Korthauer, along with Parks and Recreation and Engineering to explore the costs, size, and possible locations.
Salina, KSSalina Journal

Kenwood Park dog park closing

As it looks at the demolition of facilities at Kenwood Park for future development of the area, Salina announced it has closed the dog park at that location. According to Salina, the former county dog park, located northeast of the current Tri Rivers Stadium grounds, is closed to ensure the safety of community members and pets.
Pet ServicesKBOE Radio

MEET THE H & S FEED & COUNTRY STORE PET OF THE WEEK: "SUNSHINE"

This week’s H & S Feed & Country Store Pet of the Week is “Sunshine”, a 2 year old black female cat. Sunshine is a super-affectionate kitty who loves attention, loves to play, and gets along well with other cats and doesn’t seem to mind dogs. Sunshine is fully vaccinated, and ready to meet you! Plus, her adoption fee is only $10 this week!
Estes Park, COEstes Park Trail Gazette

Dog Park gets new name

Please join us this Saturday, September 4 at the Estes Valley Dog Park for a special event to honor someone who did more for our four legged friends than anyone you may know. Carolyn Patch Fairbanks passed away February 14 of this year and what better way to remember her for all time than to rename the Dog Park in her honor as most of the dogs that visit the park on a regular basis were touched by her love and caring for animals as the head of the Pet Association of Estes Park.
Custer, SDcustercountychronicle.com

Dog Days Splash-A-Pawlooza Saturday

The Custer pool is going to the dogs Saturday, Aug. 21. From 1-3 p.m. on that day, Custer YMCA will host the Dog Days Splash-A-Pawlooza, where dogs are welcome to come take a dip in the pool before it is drained for the summer. Those who plan to bring their...
PetsWTOV 9

Dog show underway at Friendship Park

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The AKC dog show is underway at Friendship Park. It’s an all-breed dog show that will feature three different national competitions. Events range from walking to dog diving. Food trucks and dog-themed shopping booths will also be available to those visiting the show. Jane Hendricks, show...
Avalon, CAthecatalinaislander.com

Swim Club swim for Pancreatic Cancer set for Saturday, Sept. 18

On Saturday, Sept. 18, Art Festival Weekend the Catalina Island Swim Club will have its fourth benefit swim for Pancreatic Cancer, Pancam.org. The club will meet at 7 a.m. at Casino Point and start the swim at 7:30 a.m. As in the past, the more hardy swimmers will swim the...
Shawnee, KSKSNT

Dog Swim at Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center Tuesday night

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center is hosting a “Dog Swim” event Tuesday night. The annual event gives dogs and their owners a chance to swim before the pool closes for the year. Aquatic Supervisor David Allacher said dogs of all sizes are invited to attend. He said...
Bristol, TNsupertalk929.com

Dog swim event in Bristol next week

The Bristol, Tennessee Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting a dog swim event. This five-day event provides a safe swim time for dogs before Haynesfield Pool closes for the season. Recreation Programmer, Taylor Harmon says this event is in its eleventh year, and is a much-anticipated part of summer’s end. Admission is $3 for each dog, with a limit of two dogs per person. Participating dogs must be trained off-leash and up-to-date on their vaccinations. Dogs are required to wear collars and be accompanied by a handler age 16 years or older. A full list of rules for this event can be found here. This dog swim event takes place at Haynesfield Pool from September 7th through the 10th , 5:30 PM to 7; and on the 11th from 10 AM to 2.
Salina, KSksal.com

Dog Park Closes For Stadium Demolition

In preparation for upcoming demolition of facilities including Tri Rivers Stadium and future development of Kenwood Park, the City of Salina has closed the former county dog park area,. The city officials say the closure is to ensure safety of all participants and pets. The City of Salina maintains two...
Sioux Falls, SD101.9 KELO-FM

Swimming is going to the dogs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center is going to the dogs on Tuesday. ‘Swimming Gone to the Dogs’ is free from 5:30 until 7pm. There’s no registration required. No more than 2 dogs per owner and they must be current with their shots. Dog off-leash rules will apply.
Jackson, MNJackson County Pilot

Community key to dog park success

I am writing this letter on behalf of the Jackson County Animal Protection Society, regarding some of the responses to a recent survey about a city dog park in Jackson. JCAPS would like to clear up a bit of misinformation expressed by a commenter in a survey regarding the establishment of a local dog park. The commenter stated dog parks “are dangerous and spread diseases.”
Pinole, CAfuncheap.com

Pinole Kitten Adoption Event

2pm-6pm TCGR will have a variety of cats and kittens to pick from. To preview our adoptable animals, please visit our Petfinder site here: https://www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=CA2861&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added. The Cat Garden Rescue is an all-volunteer, 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose objective is to spay/neuter homeless cats, and place adoptable ones in loving homes. Application...

