Sesquicentennial trails and markers
Sept. 4, 1996: The Scott County Sesquicentennial Committee received state sanctioning for a 25-mile trails and markers program that would eventually create a recreational trail looping through rural parts of the county, connecting historically noteworthy places, as well as Scott County Park and the Mississippi River. Members of the Trails and Markers committee included Jack Hill, Greg Albansader, Marlece Allen, Vern Gielow, Tim Huey, Dan Nagle, Pat Marsh, Terry Rathje, Glorie Iaccarinio, Bernie Peeters, Marlene Lage, and Ann Mohr.www.northscottpress.com
