9/1/21: Remembering 3rd and 93 during Mississippi State-Louisiana Tech game week

Stefan Krajisnik and Parrish Alford talk about why Mike Leach hasn't fully bought into Will Rogers as his starting quarterback.

They also look back to this incredible sequence that led to Louisiana Tech facing a 3rd down and 96 yards to go situation when Mississippi State faced the Bulldogs in 2017.

Presented by The Oxford Park Commission. Find them on Facebook and Instagram.

