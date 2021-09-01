Cancel
USD/JPY Analysis: Aims At 110.50

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
Cover picture for the articleDespite piercing the supporting trend line, the USD/JPY did not decline. The rate found support in the 109.60 level and surged. By the middle of Wednesday’s GMT trading hours, the pair had reached the 110.40 level. In the near term future the pair could reach for the resistance of the...

