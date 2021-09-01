Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

By JustForex
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe inflation rate in Europe increased to 3% on a year-on-year basis, which is much higher than the target indicator of the European Central Bank of 2%. The new ECB program implies some deviation from the target, but what kind of deviation is acceptable and what is not – it’s all up to the officials. Therefore, a 50% jump in prices might cause some concern for investors as the central bank might start taking action to suppress inflation.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency Pair#Commodity Currency#Price Index#The European Central Bank#Ecb#Support#Eur#Macd#Usd#Japanese#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Related
Currenciesbabypips.com

Watchlist: Bearish Turn Ahead in EUR/USD?

With traders returning from the Summer and the European Central Bank monetary policy statement ahead, volatility should pick up nicely for EUR/USD. Will this lead to a break and directional move away from the 1.1900 major psychological area?. Bearish Turn Ahead in EUR/USD?. Two weeks ago, I discussed how we...
StocksCNBC

European stocks pull back as markets battle nerves over growth, ECB meeting

LONDON — European stocks retreated on Wednesday, reflecting cautious trade in global markets amid nervousness over economic growth and a resurgence in Covid cases. The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 0.7% by mid-afternoon, with autos dropping 1.6% to lead losses while travel and leisure stocks climbed 1.1%. European investors are also...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Rate decisions bury currencies

Central bank meetings are creating more pain than gain for currencies this week. The Australian dollar shot higher immediately after the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy announcement but u-turned to end the day sharply lower against the greenback. It was one of the currencies hit the hardest by demand for U.S. dollars. Investors sold the Canadian dollar aggressively into tomorrow’s Bank of Canada monetary policy announcement and euro is struggling ahead of European Central Bank’s meeting.
Currenciesactionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

After reaching the local high at the end of the last week at 1.1897, the single European currency began to lose ground against the U.S. dollar. At the time of writing, we are seeing consolidation just above the support level at 1.1835. If the bears remain in control, we could see a larger drop in the value of the single european currency against the greenback towards the next significant support zone at 1.1800. In the upward direction, the main resistance remains at 1.1900.
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/JPY Tests Resistance

The Japanese yen inched higher after an upbeat GDP in Q2. The pair is trading in a narrowing range, a sign of the market’s indecision before a major breakout. From the daily chart’s perspective, the bullish bias still prevails. Buyers have bid up from 109.10 and 109.55 is the latest...
Currenciesactionforex.com

US Dollar Index Soars As Signs Of Global Slowdown Emerge

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency prices tumbled in the overnight session, ending a remarkable bull run that pushed BTC above $52,000. The decline happened after El Salvador bought Bitcoin worth more than $20 million making it the first country to do so. It has also installed about 200 Bitcoin ATMs in the country. Therefore, the sell-off likely happened as investors sold the news. The currencies also declined after the sudden jump of the US dollar. The dollar index rose by 0.40%, the biggest daily increase in more than a month.
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/CAD Bullish Momentum Could Continue

Upside risks dominated the USD/CAD currency pair on Tuesday. As a result, the US Dollar edged higher by 132 pips or 1.06% against the Canadian Dollar during yesterday’s trading session. In the nearest future, the exchange rate is likely to continue to trend bullish. The potential target for buyers would...
Currenciesactionforex.com

Bitcoin And Gold Fall Bring Back Interest To The Dollar

On Tuesday, the dollar added around 0.5% to a basket of the six most popular currencies on turbulence in some market sectors. The “buy rumours, sell facts” model played out in full force yesterday and may continue to dominate the markets for quite some time. Bitcoin has officially become legal...
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

European And US Stocks Sag Despite Asia Gains

European and US equities mostly slid Tuesday on worries over the rise in coronavirus cases, while Tokyo's Nikkei rallied on hopes for fresh stimulus measures. London stocks ended the day 0.5 percent lower, while Frankfurt fell 0.6 percent and Paris shed 0.3 percent. "After yesterday's positive start, European markets have...
Currenciesactionforex.com

Currency Pair of the Week: EUR/USD

The ECB meets on Thursday this week and the key issue for the committee to debate will be when, and by how much, the ECB should cut back its bond purchases in the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP). Inflation has been front and center during the summer months. However, the ECB addressed higher inflation by changing the wording of its mandate at the July ECB meeting from targeting inflation “close to, but below 2%” to “a symmetrical 2%”. The latest inflation reading was 3%.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Easing within range, support at 1.1815

Mixed European data puts some pressure on the shared currency. The market focus is on the ECB monetary policy meeting later in the week. EUR/USD accelerates its slump amid renewed demand for the greenback. The EUR/USD pair trades lower in range in the 1.1850 price zone, starting to give up...
Marketsactionforex.com

Currencies On Hold Awaiting US Return

A US holiday overnight was enough to send currency markets into hibernation, with the majors almost unchanged from yesterday and showing few signs of life in Asia. The dollar index rose 0.10% to 92.20, only to edge lower to 92.15 in Asia as the major currencies remain in range-trading mode.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/JPY Could Break Channel

The EUR/JPY currency pair traded with low volume on Monday. As a result, the Eurozone single currency made about 17 pips or 0.13% against the Japanese Yen during Monday’s trading session. The exchange rate is currently trading near the lower line of an ascending channel pattern and could be set...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD retreats to 1.1850 area on renewed USD strength

EUR/USD turned south during the American trading hours. US Dollar Index extends recovery to 92.50 area. Rising US Treasury bond yields provide a boost to USD on Tuesday. The EUR/USD pair spent the first half of the day moving sideways a little below 1.1900 but lost its traction during the American trading hours. As of writing, the pair was down 0.18% on a daily basis at 1.1847.
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/CAD Could Edge Up

On Monday, the US Dollar fell by 32 pips or 0.26% against the Canadian Dollar. However, the USD/CAD currency pair rebounded during the Asian session on Tuesday. Everything being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher during the following trading session. The potential target for bullish traders would be near the 1.2640 area.
Stocksactionforex.com

Volatility In The Financial Markets Decreased Ahead Of Central Bank Meetings In Australia, Canada, And Europe

US stock exchanges were closed on Monday due to the banking holiday. European stock markets ended with strong gains yesterday. European technology stocks reached a 20-year high and the Stoxx 600, the main European index, increased by 0.7%. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.7%, France’s CAC 40 increased by 0.8% and Germany’s DAX jumped by 1%. Italy’s FTSE MIB added 0.8%, Spain’s IBEX 35 increased by 0.2%. Rail traffic in Germany has been limited for the fifth day because of a train drivers’ strike: Deutsche Bahn was able to provide only 30% of its long-distance and 40% of its regional trains on Monday. This is the third strike this year, and the parties cannot find a compromise. At the same time, the volume of new orders from German industrial enterprises increased by 3.4% in July compared to the previous month and was the highest since the data began to be tracked.
Currenciesmarketpulse.com

Bitcoin becomes an official currency and crashes

El Salvador’s reserves now include Bitcoin. El Salvador bought 400 Bitcoin, approximately $20.9 million a day before it made history by becoming the first country to make Bitcoin a legal currency. The buzz around El Salvador’s wallet app, Chivo has many Salvadorans signing up to collect their $30 worth of Bitcoin. The early price action over the weekend helped Bitcoin make a run towards $53,000, but prices have turned negative.
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD hovers near 1.1870 as USD rebounds, German data eyed

EUR/USD holds mild losses on Monday after the previous week’s gains. US Dollar Index rebounds slightly near 92.20, still below the last week’s high. The Euro earlier gained on hawkish ECB members despite weaker data. The EUR/USD pair has been tracking minor losses in the Asian session on the first...

Comments / 0

Community Policy