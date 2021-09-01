The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

US stock exchanges were closed on Monday due to the banking holiday. European stock markets ended with strong gains yesterday. European technology stocks reached a 20-year high and the Stoxx 600, the main European index, increased by 0.7%. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.7%, France’s CAC 40 increased by 0.8% and Germany’s DAX jumped by 1%. Italy’s FTSE MIB added 0.8%, Spain’s IBEX 35 increased by 0.2%. Rail traffic in Germany has been limited for the fifth day because of a train drivers’ strike: Deutsche Bahn was able to provide only 30% of its long-distance and 40% of its regional trains on Monday. This is the third strike this year, and the parties cannot find a compromise. At the same time, the volume of new orders from German industrial enterprises increased by 3.4% in July compared to the previous month and was the highest since the data began to be tracked.