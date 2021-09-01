The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs
The inflation rate in Europe increased to 3% on a year-on-year basis, which is much higher than the target indicator of the European Central Bank of 2%. The new ECB program implies some deviation from the target, but what kind of deviation is acceptable and what is not – it’s all up to the officials. Therefore, a 50% jump in prices might cause some concern for investors as the central bank might start taking action to suppress inflation.www.actionforex.com
Comments / 0