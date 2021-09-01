Cancel
'We have saved a very, very difficult day': Movistar duo content to limit losses to unstoppable Roglič on Vuelta a España stage 17

cyclingweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnric Mas says that he and his rivals have "saved a very, very difficult day" after Primož Roglič re-took control of the Vuelta a España with a dominant display. Mas put in another strong performance along with Movistar team-mate Miguel Ángel López as they limited their losses to Roglič to just 1-35 on the 'queen stage' of the Vuelta, which finished atop the brutal climb of Lagos de Covadonga.

www.cyclingweekly.com

Comments / 0

