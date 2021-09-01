'We have saved a very, very difficult day': Movistar duo content to limit losses to unstoppable Roglič on Vuelta a España stage 17

Miguel Ángel López took stage 19 victory on the Altu d'El Gamoniteiru at the Vuelta a España as race leader Primož Roglič gained time on everyone else yet again. López (Movistar) went clear on the final climb with around 6km to go with some of the race's hardest gradients still to come. He immediately gapped the group of favourites from which he attacked, catching and dropping lone leader David De La Cruz (UAE Team Emirates).