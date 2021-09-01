Elton John officially announces star-studded multi-genre album 'The Lockdown Sessions'
After teasing it on social media on Tuesday, Elton John has now confirmed plans to release a star-studded compilation called The Lockdown Sessions. Due out on October 22, the album collects the many collaborations that Elton worked on after he was forced to put his Farewell tour on pause due to COVID-19. Among these are new songs that he recorded with Stevie Nicks and Stevie Wonder.www.kono1011.com
