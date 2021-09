Hey X Kids! Who’s ready for Labor Day Weekend? Grillin’, Chillin, Brews, Patio parties, floating in an above ground pool, hanging with family and friends! Long Harley rides, you name it! Well, we have your soundtrack!! Beginning this Friday September 3rd at 6pm, and rolling thru this Monday night, Labor Day at Midnight, we are Crankin’ up our annual “Resurrection!” playlist, with all 90’s and 80’s! Grunge, Alternative, Metal, New Wave, Ska, Punk, One-Hit-Wonders, you name it, it’s all on shuffle, all weekend long! Let’s Rock and have some fun this weekend! Got a request??? Send me your requests at bahan@1057thexrocks.com. Let’s tee it up, and party! Enjoy!