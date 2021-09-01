Where to Watch Football in Dublin, Ohio

By Allie Humes, Brad Hanf, Brandy Gleason, Christina Musgrave, Christopher Rich, Christy Walters, D'Art the gallery cat, Ellie Wietzel, Fred Couples, Heather Rader, Katie Rich, Katie Seemann, Katie Thompson, Marissa Fracassa, Meg Berno, Megan Hurley, Nick Price, Sam Kennedy, Sara Blatnik, Taylor Humphrey, Teresa Gellenbeck, Visit Dublin Staff, irishattitude
(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
(CNN) — The Biden administration has told 11 officials appointed to military service academy advisory boards by former President Donald Trump to resign or be dismissed, a source familiar with the situation tells CNN's KFile. The officials asked to resign include prominent former Trump officials like former White House press...
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee that towered over Richmond for generations was taken down, cut into pieces and hauled away Wednesday, as the former capital of the Confederacy erased the last of the Civil War figures that once defined its most prominent thoroughfare. Hundreds...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears’ father filed Tuesday to end the court conservatorship that has controlled the singer’s life and money for 13 years. James Spears filed his petition to terminate the conservatorship in Los Angeles Superior Court. “As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants...
Before the doors even opened Wednesday morning for the closely watched trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, there was a line 30 people deep that had started at midnight. Blonde "girl boss" fans dressed in Holmes' signature black sweaters and sporting her trademark wispy bun were among those vying to...
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
PARIS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The main suspect in a jihadist rampage that killed 130 people across Paris described himself defiantly as "an Islamic State soldier" and shouted at the top judgeon Wednesday at the start of a trial into the 2015 attacks. Salah Abdeslam, 31, is believed to be...
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas death row inmate won a reprieve Wednesday evening from execution for killing a convenience store worker during a 2004 robbery that garnered $1.25 after claiming the state was violating his religious freedom by not letting his pastor lay hands on him at the time of his lethal injection.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...
