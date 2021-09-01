Seismic’s Valuation Hits $3 Billion

Sportradar aims to raise as much as $612 million in its initial public offering, valuing the company at $8.3 billion, according to an updated prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission this morning. The Swiss sports data giant plans to sell up to 21.85 million shares at a price between $25 and $28 a share, according to the document. At the same time, the company will sell $159 million of shares to a group of investors, headlined by Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries, in a concurrent private placement. The deal will accomplish Boehly’s goal of buying into Sportradar, something he was...