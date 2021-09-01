Cancel
San Diego, CA

Seismic’s Valuation Hits $3 Billion

By Brad Graves
San Diego Business Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeismic Inc. , the Carmel Valley company that offers software for sales professionals, said earlier this month that it has acquired Indianapolis-based training software maker. In connection with the move, Seismic said it closed $170 million in venture capital funding. With the news, Seismic announced that it reached a $3 billion valuation.

