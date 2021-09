Bike&Walk Montclair is holding a six-week program for any rider who identifies as a girl ages 7 to 12 and wants to build confidence on and off their bikes. Weekly meetings will focus on a mix of emotional development, conversations, bike maintenance and riding skills. Meet-ups are on Sundays, Oct. 10 through Nov. 14. Riders ages 10 to 12 will meet from 9 to 10:15 a.m., and riders ages 7 to 9 will meet from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. at Rand Park.