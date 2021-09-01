Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

1958 Kennington Park Rd Unit#Z-5, King William, VA 23009

Richmond.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNDER CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOME!* Kennington Townhomes — the lowest priced new construction townhomes in the Greater Richmond area, minutes from Rt. 360 and Mechanicsville. The first floor features a spacious family room, cafe, kitchen with island, pantry, laminate countertops, and stainless steel microwave, range and dishwasher. The first level also includes a powder room and rear privacy fence. The second floor features a large owner's suite with a walk-in closet and private bath, 2 secondary bedrooms, a hall bath, and a conveniently located laundry room. For those seeking a beautifully designed townhome in a convenient location, this Maple townhome at Kennington Townhomes is the home for you. *Photos of an existing model, not actual home for sale. *Tentative Move-In Date: Fall 2021.

richmond.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Business
City
King William, VA
King William, VA
Business
Richmond, VA
Real Estate
City
Richmond, VA
King William, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Business
City
Mechanicsville, VA
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kennington Park#Laundry Room
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy