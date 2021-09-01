1958 Kennington Park Rd Unit#Z-5, King William, VA 23009

UNDER CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOME!* Kennington Townhomes — the lowest priced new construction townhomes in the Greater Richmond area, minutes from Rt. 360 and Mechanicsville. The first floor features a spacious family room, cafe, kitchen with island, pantry, laminate countertops, and stainless steel microwave, range and dishwasher. The first level also includes a powder room and rear privacy fence. The second floor features a large owner's suite with a walk-in closet and private bath, 2 secondary bedrooms, a hall bath, and a conveniently located laundry room. For those seeking a beautifully designed townhome in a convenient location, this Maple townhome at Kennington Townhomes is the home for you. *Photos of an existing model, not actual home for sale. *Tentative Move-In Date: Fall 2021.