Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Changing the Playbook: How Labor Management Technology Can Transform Hospitality’s Outdated Labor Structures

Hotel Online
 8 days ago

The widespread staffing shortages plaguing hospitality enterprises are not solely due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Sure, the pandemic has intensified them, but the shortages are more so a direct byproduct of ineffective labor structures that fail to align with the needs of a new generation of workers. From low wages, restrictive shift duration limits and outdated overtime rules to a lack of flexible scheduling and work-life balance, the fundamental components of hospitality’s labor structure have a negative impact on the overall work environment.

www.hotel-online.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Employee Surveys#Mobile Technology#Playbook#Millennials#Facetime#Labor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
IndustrySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Peak Season Expectations, Workforce Demands and COVID-19 Concerns Remain Challenges for Supply Chain Leaders

Companies have confidence in their e-commerce strategies ahead of the official 2021 peak shipping season that traditionally runs from September through December, yet anticipate challenges for the second half of the year, such as new COVID-19 variants threatening another phase of lockdowns to ongoing challenges in recruiting and retaining employees, according to a study released by GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC.
Electronicsprogressivegrocer.com

How IoT Technology is Transforming Food Safety

Webinar Date: Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. EDT. Why are grocery food safety leaders connecting their stores? Hear from grocery technology and innovation leader Schnucks and how they are moving from reactive to proactive food safety programs while redirecting labor to focus on customer benefiting work. What you’ll...
Industryoutsourcing-pharma.com

UK consortium lands grant to construct digital supply chain

FarmaTrust is helping assemble a collective of public and private firms working on solutions for smart manufacturing and creating medicines of the future. A group of UK-based companies is putting their heads together to envision and develop connected supply chains and digital infrastructure for the pharmaceutical industry. The goal is to help build a system that can empower smart manufacturing systems and the discovery and development of novel medications down the road.
Businesswraltechwire.com

Lenovo CEO: Digital transformation will result in permanent structure of change

MORRISVILLE – In the opening keynote at Lenovo’s Tech World 2021 virtual event, Lenovo CEO Yang Yuanqing argued that the powerful force of digital transformation will lead to new, reimagined futures for technology, for businesses, and for society. With a changing environment, Yang also announced that Lenovo will expand Lenovo...
IndustryHotel Online

Guest Satisfaction Declines Among Hotels Operated by Largest Third-Party Management Companies, J.D. Power Finds

Throughout the pandemic, hotel operators reduced staff and services as they adjusted to reduced demand. Guests often reacted negatively to these changes as evidenced by lower stay satisfaction in branded hotels operated by the top third-party management companies, according to the J.D. Power 2021 North America Third-Party Hotel Management Guest Satisfaction Benchmark,SM released today. Driving the decline in guest satisfaction are food and beverage and staff service.
Real Estatesecuritymagazine.com

71% of surveyed facility managers state concerns about operational cybersecurity

According to a report by Honeywell, improving cybersecurity for operational technology (OT) systems ranks as one of the top priorities for surveyed facility managers over the next 12 to 18 months. This is likely because more than 7 in 10 (71%) of surveyed facility managers consider OT cybersecurity a concern or worry. Moreover, respondents cite OT cybersecurity as the building improvement that would provide the most significant benefit to their stakeholders.
Economystrategiccfo360.com

How Enterprise Profit Management is Transforming Finance

About 20 years ago, the digital giants like Amazon were accelerating their use of the internet to rapidly grow their market share. These companies had a single strategy: to serve small customers at arm’s length in a service-rich environment. As they gained prodigious market share, successful incumbent companies increasingly turned to more defensible higher-service strategies, working more closely with select sets of customers. This rapidly fragmented the formerly homogeneous markets and ushered in the new Age of Diverse Markets, which characterizes business today—and it had massive ramifications for managers.
Computer ScienceScienceBlog.com

How to change the future of technology

Technology is such a ubiquitous part of modern life that it can often feel like a force of nature, a powerful tidal wave that users and consumers can ride but have little power to guide its direction. It doesn’t have to be that way. Rather than just accept the idea...
TechnologySupply & Demand Chain Executive

How Industrial Automation Technology Can Change the Supply Chain Game for Good

Consumers demand perfect supply chain performance, but industry leaders know that’s not realistic right now. They would just be happy if supply chains became more dependable. That’s why they are looking for solutions that can take efficiency to the next level, particularly within their own warehouses. Keeping up with shifting regulations, managing tight order turnarounds and maintaining low execution costs while optimizing every piece of the logistics puzzle are becoming more challenging with each new quarter, but they are all things that must be achieved. In fact, 79% of organizations with high-performing supply chains see greater revenue growth than the average growth within their industries. If a warehouse operator wants to reach above-average profitability, it must embrace technologies that make it easier to move faster and process more orders without making mistakes. In most cases, the solution lies in automation.
SoftwareHotel Online

Brera Serviced Apartments Partners With IDeaS Revenue Solutions to Enhance Growth Strategy

The German-based extended-stay hotel group will implement IDeaS G3 RMS in six locations to optimize cluster revenue management approach. LONDON—Sept. 8, 2021—IDeaS, a SAS company, the world’s leading provider of hotel revenue management software and services, announced today that Brera Serviced Apartments will implement IDeaS G3 Revenue Management System (RMS) at six of its extended-stay properties across Germany.
MarketsUS News and World Report

How Blockchain Can Transform the Financial Services Industry

Blockchain technology is one of the leading innovations in the finance industry, holding promise to reduce fraud, ensure quick and secure transactions and trades, and ultimately help manage risk within the interconnected global financial system. Blockchain accomplishes this through advanced cryptography that is designed to be resistant to hacking, adding...
Public HealthHRmagazine.co.uk

Demand for HR professionals exceeds pre-pandemic levels

The short recovery time has reinforced the importance of the profession as businesses looked to HR throughout the pandemic for guidance and support. The Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) and Vacancysoft found the number of vacancies for the profession dropped 38% year-on-year in 2020. The reduction in HR jobs...
Public HealthTimes Union

Healthcare Management Services Chooses TextMarks Text Messaging for Communications During COVID-19 Pandemic

PASADENA, Calif. (PRWEB) September 02, 2021. TextMarks, a leading provider of text messaging services, announced today that Healthcare Management Services selected TextMarks to provide critical federal and state mandated communication services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal and state regulations mandate communications with family members and staff within 24-hours whenever...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Improving company culture in a remote environment requires rethinking how you build trust

The first wave of remote work from COVID-19 seemed to go great (relatively speaking). Teams thought they could meet their goals, move projects forward, and create value for their organizations. For the most part, they did! Using video conferencing solutions let teams communicate virtually like they were face to face and of course, email and team chat solutions helped bridge the gap as well.
Militarydefense.gov

Defense Department Establishes Supply Chain Resiliency Working Group

On Aug. 30, Gregory Kausner, performing the duties of Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, established a department-wide supply chain resiliency working group to address systemic barriers currently limiting supply chain visibility, conduct resiliency assessments, and develop effective mitigation actions. “We are working to solve a problem that took...
Economyhbr.org

How Freelance Developers Can Help Your Midsize Business

Covid-19 increased the urgency of digital transformation initiatives for businesses of all sizes. Small and midsize companies, without the budgets to invest in every innovation under the sun, were forced to focus on what mattered most and make smart, efficient investments in digital technology. In most cases, these investments centered around new productivity tools and communications infrastructure to connect and secure remote teams. But, as organizations have rushed to digitize faster than their competitors, they’ve created a staffing shortage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy