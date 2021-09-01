The Detroit Lions have the second-youngest roster in the NFL
According to PhillyVoice, the Detroit Lions have the second youngest roster in the NFL after each team’s initial cutdown to 53 players on Tuesday afternoon. According to their calculations, the Lions’ average age on the roster is just 25.2 years old, only a 10th of a year behind the youngest team in NFL: the also-rebuilding New York Jets. For reference, the oldest team in the NFL is the Chicago Bears, whose average roster age is 27.0 years old.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0