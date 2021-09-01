The Detroit Lions have the second-youngest roster in the NFL

Matthew Stafford has yet to play a single second for the Los Angeles Rams but some people are already expecting him to have a huge campaign in the upcoming NFL season. After a string of empty stints with the Detroit Lions, Stafford will have a much-needed change of scenery in the City of Angels. This could be the major factor why the veteran signal-caller will have a breakout year for the Rams. In fact, NFL Network analyst David Carr even picked him to be this year’s MVP, choosing him over early favorite Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.