Go Behind the Scenes of The Weeknd's Super Bowl Halftime Performance in First Trailer for 'The Show'
Get ready to relive The Weeknd's Super Bowl Halftime Show in a new format. Instead of simply watching the artist's performance from an audience member's perspective, Showtime is giving fans the opportunity to go behind the scenes of the production in a new documentary film titled The Show, which shows The Weeknd as he prepared for the event, as well as the directors, producers, choreographers and dancers who helped with bringing the show to life.www.billboard.com
Comments / 1