Go Behind the Scenes of The Weeknd's Super Bowl Halftime Performance in First Trailer for 'The Show'

The Super Bowl is the event of the year in the USA. On this day, over 92 million people watch the final of the National Football League there alone. The halftime show therefore offers one of the greatest appearances an artist can ever have. The appearances are spectacular and in retrospect generate several hundred million views on YouTube (Shakira and Jennifer Lopez currently have 213 million views). This year The Weeknd took the stage and was even nominated for an Emmy for the performance. The singer documented the work behind it with a film team.