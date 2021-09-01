Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Criminal Past Revealed As Arrest Warrant Issued For Angry White Man Who Attacked Black Journalist

By Zack Linly
Posted by 
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Welp, it looks like the angry white man who charged towards MSNBC correspondent Shaquille Brewster and interrupted his live broadcast on Hurricane Ida from Mississippi is also charging head-first into the consequences of his own actions. The white man in the white pickup was identified Monday by the Gulfport Police Department and, on Tuesday, a warrant was issued for his arrest. Surprising to nobody who is familiar with the thuggery of Caucasians hopped up on their own entitlement, it turns out the man has a criminal past—and it’s as wild as his attack was.

newstalkcleveland.com

Comments / 0

News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
889K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
State
Arkansas State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylann Roof
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Minneapolis Police#Shooting#White People#Racial Injustice#Twitter#Msnbc#Caucasians#Nbc News#Cleaveland Com#Cleveland Plating#Nfl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Des Moines, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Man sentenced for shooting Black girl at Trump rally

DES MOINES (AP) — A man was sentenced Monday to up to 10 years in prison for shooting into a car full of Black teenage girls after an Iowa rally for then-President Donald Trump, injuring one girl. Michael McKinney, 26, of St. Charles, pleaded guilty in June to intimidation with...
Baton Rouge, LAmyarklamiss.com

Life sentence for white Louisianan who killed Black man

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A white Louisiana man has received a life sentence for the apparently random killing of a Black man in a park. He also is accused of killing another Black man at a bus stop and firing into the home of a Black family as part of a string of attacks in Baton Rouge.
Gulfport, MSHuffingtonPost

Arrest Warrant Issued For Man Who Attacked NBC Reporter During Hurricane Coverage

Police have issued an arrest warrant for an Ohio man accused of assaulting a MSNBC reporter who was covering Hurricane Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi, during a citywide curfew. MSNBC and NBC correspondent Shaquille Brewster was accosted on air during Monday’s coverage by a man who pulled up by the beach in a white truck and ran toward the crew shouting.
Ohio StateWDAM-TV

U.S. Marshals arrest Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter

DAYTON, Ohio. (WDAM) - The United States Marshal’s Service announced the arrest of an Ohio man who attacked an MSNBC News reported during Hurricane Ida coverage in Gulfport. On Thursday, U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot, along with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, announced the arrest of Benjamin Dagley. The U.S. Marshals...
Public SafetyPopculture

Arrest Warrant Issued After Man Attacks MSNBC Anchor Live On-Air

An arrest warrant has been issued for the man who was caught verbally assaulting MSNBC correspondent Shaquille Brewster during his live segment on Monday evening. The man seen in the live shot is suspected to be Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, according to The Gulfport Police Department in Mississippi which issued arrest warrants on the charges of simple assault, one count of disturbance of the peace, and one count of violation of emergency curfew.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Fox News

BLM rioter who set Minneapolis store on fire sentenced to almost 9 years in prison

An Illinois man has been sentenced to almost 9 years in federal prison for his involvement in a Black Lives Matter riot in Minneapolis last year. Twenty-nine-year-old Matthew Rupert of Galesburg, Illinois will serve 105 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for setting fire to a cell phone store during the riots that followed the death of George Floyd, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota released on Tuesday.
Public Safetytalesbuzz.com

Man who confronted NBC reporter during Ida segment arrested

An Ohio man who furiously confronted a reporter in Mississippi during a live broadcast on Hurricane Ida has been arrested by federal marshals. Benjamin Eugene Dagley, 54, was busted Thursday by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, three days after he ran toward NBC News correspondent Shaquille Brewster as he reported from Gulfport.
Union Gap, WAPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Police Issue Arrest Warrant For Valley Mall Killer

Union Gap Police are searching for a killer who shot an innocent man at the Valley Mall on Sunday. POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR A 26-YEAR-OLD TOPPENISH GANG MEMBER. An arrest warrant has been issued for 26-year-old Jonathan Edgar Navarro, a Toppenish gang member. He's charged with first-degree murder in the August 22nd shooting of 23-year-old Jose Rivera De La Cruz of Wapato. The warrant also charges Navarro with five counts of second-degree assault for shooting at two cars in the mall parking lot that had people inside them.
Bedford, INwbiw.com

Man arrested for criminal trespass charges

BEDFORD – A homeless man was arrested Wednesday after he told police he was seeking shelter from the rain. Police arrested 57-year-old Steven Saunders on a charge of criminal trespass. Officers were called to Ruler Foods at 9:45 a.m. after a report of Saunders at the store. Store employees told...
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy