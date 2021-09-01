Going on Your First Backpacking Trip? Don’t Make These 5 Common Mistakes.
If backpackers have one thing in common, it’s this: We were all beginners at one point. Whether it was a month or a half-century ago, all of us took those first tentative steps onto the trail, blissfully unaware of what we didn’t yet know. And a lot of us learned it the hard way, whether it was by hiking in soaked clothing or having to choke down the same nasty energy bars for days in a row. We asked readers what they wished they had known when they were just getting started backpacking. Share their answers with a new backpacker and you could save them a lot of trouble.www.backpacker.com
