Norfolk unveils 1 and 6 Year Plan

NORFOLK, Neb. -- In a public meeting at the Norfolk library, the City of Norfolk unveiled its ideas for the 1 and 6 Year Plan for 2021-22. During the meeting, Public Works Director Steven Rames presented key areas of the plan, as well as how much the repairs and projects will cost. Currently, $3.25 million is being proposed for use for the plan in 2022. One of the key aspects of the plan is to improve the quality of existing roads in the city as many roads are beginning to show signs of disrepair.