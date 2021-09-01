Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Black August Is Over, But The Fight For Black Liberation Continues

By Anoa Changa
Posted by 
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Sundiata Acoli, 84, has been incarcerated for close to 50 years. Imam Jamil Abdullah Al-Amin, formerly known as H. Rap Brown, has been incarcerated for 21 years. Both elder organizers and former Black Panthers have aged in a system that has a poor reputation for caring for sick and older adults.

newstalkcleveland.com

Comments / 1

News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
889K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
H. Rap Brown
Person
Assata Shakur
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Fbi#Black Power Movement#Racial Injustice#Twitter#Black Panthers#Npr#Sncc#The Black Panther Party#Muslims#The Community Masjid#Cointelpro#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Related
AdvocacyThe Guardian

US targeted Black Lives Matter activists in bid to disrupt movement, report finds

The federal government deliberately targeted Black Lives Matter protesters via heavy-handed criminal prosecutions in an attempt to disrupt and discourage the global movement that swept the nation and beyond last summer after the Minneapolis police killed George Floyd, according to a new report. Movement leaders and experts said the prosecution...
Societypraisebaltimore.com

National Women’s Equality Day : Black Women Fighting For Equality In 2021

Black Women are breaking down the societal misconceptions and strongholds that society has placed them in for centuries. National Women’s Equality Day : Black Women Fighting For Equality In 2021 was originally published on newsone.com. 1. Stacey Abrams. Abrams ran against Georgia’s former Secretary of State Brian Kemp in the...
Societyunothegateway.com

Commemorating Black August

Black August is a revolutionaries’ month that originated in 1979 by the Black Guerilla Family in San Quentin Prison to commemorate Jonathan Jackson and George Jackson. Bear Alexander and Kiara Williams, two organizers with the Revolutionary Action Party, explained the significance of Black August. “The way I view it, Juneteenth...
SocietySt. Louis American

August 28 must remain important to all Black people

We are tired. We are tired of being beaten by policemen. We are tired of seeing our people locked up in jail over and over again. And then you holler, “Be patient.” How long can we be patient? We want our freedom, and we want it now.” – John Lewis, March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, August 28, 1963.
Advocacywyomingpublicmedia.org

Abolitionist Activist Imagines 'A World Without Police' Met By Community Building

For many, the story of Kyle Rittenhouse seemed like an exceptionally sordid and violent tale in the racial conflict of 2020. Rittenhouse stands charged with the murders of two protesters and the attempted murder of another who was severely wounded in Kenosha, Wisconsin, at a protest two days after Jacob Blake, who was Black, was shot seven times from behind by a police officer. Rittenhouse was 17 at the time.
NFLPosted by
Teen Vogue

August 28 in Black History: Why This Date Is So Important

There’s just something different about August 28. From the August 28 of 1833, when the Slavery Abolition Act was passed in the British colonies, gradually leading to the emancipation of their enslaved Black people, to August 28, 2020, when iconic Black actor Chadwick Boseman passed away, this day in history is distinct. It tells a story.
Societynorthernstar.info

Continue supporting Black Lives Matter

After a Minneapolis police officer brutally murdered George Floyd, a Black man, in May 2020, Floyd’s death received mass media coverage along with highlighted advocacy from the Black Lives Matter movement. However, the movement is not receiving the same amount of attention it had in 2020. While it’s great that many people posted, petitioned, protested and donated, Black lives still matter.
ImmigrationPosted by
NJ.com

Diane Allen’s racist rant is shameful and dangerous | Opinion

As faith leaders representing a coalition of more than 420 pastors and ministers statewide, we cannot allow candidates seeking elected office to spread racist and false narratives about valued members of our community. Republican Lieutenant Governor nominee Senator Diane Allen did exactly that by attempting to scapegoat undocumented immigrants as the cause for a recent surge of COVID-19 cases across our country.
Visual ArtPosted by
Upworthy

25 pictures that show what white privilege looks like

Trigger warning: This article contains images and themes of race-motivated violence that may be distressing to some readers. The past year, 2020, saw protests break out in all 50 states in America over the police killing George Floyd. Protests raged on and highlighted the systemic racism that still plagues America. The pandemic then took hold all over America and within no time saw protests from the white community about not being able to get haircuts, refusing to wear masks, and refusing to get vaccinated. The protests highlighted more than anything what white privilege looks like. While the Black community was fighting to just exist, many white people were refusing to listen to scientists and doctors that would help contain the virus. More than a year on, it's become evident that vaccines work, to the point that 97% of the people getting hospitalized after contracting the virus are unvaccinated people. Many conservatives and right-wing media have quite often justified their right to protest the CDC guidelines by citing the Black Lives Matter protests and it reveals white privilege more than anything.
ProtestsThe Guardian

How racist propaganda inspired riots in America’s biggest cities – 360 video

Hundreds of miles apart, two of the worst instances of racially motivated attacks in American history occurred within days of each other during the 1919 Red Summer. Twenty-two-year-old Elsie Stephnick, the spouse of a white, US navy aviator was allegedly assaulted by two Black men near 15th Street NW and New York Avenue on 19 July in Washington DC. At the time, the four major white-owned newspapers, including the Washington Post, were publishing increasingly sensationalistic articles framed to instigate white violence against Washington’s Black community. White veterans and civilians began randomly beating and detaining Black residents in the street and on public transportation. Carter G Woodson, founder of “Black History Month” and Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Howard University, witnessed a mob grab a Black pedestrian and shoot him to death. “They had caught a Negro and deliberately held him as one would a beef for slaughter, and when they had conveniently adjusted him for lynching, they shot him,” Woodson recounted.
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

“They were executed because they were black”: they pardoned seven African Americans 70 years after they were subjected to the electric chair in the US

Justice, 70 years later. The Governor of Virginia awarded a posthumous pardon to seven African American men executed in 1951 for the rape of a white woman, after an investigation and prosecutions marked by racism. The democrat Ralph Northam announced his decision after meeting descendants of these men known as...
Homelessnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Jean Guerrero: How anti-California propaganda and racism are driving the recall

In the summer of 2019, as early efforts to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom foundered, right-wing commentators launched a smear campaign against California to discredit its progressive policies and stoke anger at its leaders. They co-opted a myth popularized by white supremacists, neo-Nazis and border vigilantes in the 1990s across San...
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

Anti-Maskers Exposed Themselves to COVID at Their Own Protest

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Everyone who attended an August 16 city council meeting in Independence, Missouri, where a proposed school mask mandate was voted down has potentially been exposed to COVID, the city said in a tweet Monday. The suburb of...
Celebritieswashingtoninformer.com

MUHAMMAD: White People Seem to Now Hate for Sport

I first met the brilliant comedian and social activist Dick Gregory in 1968, and for the next 49 years until his passing in 2017, he always insisted that young white people would save America because they saw things differently from the way their bigoted parents saw them. I think my brilliant friend was wrong about that.

Comments / 0

Community Policy