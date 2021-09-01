Saratoga Racing Season Finish Line in Sight With Fan Appreciation Week

They are in the stretch run of a tremendous 2021 meet at Saratoga Race Course. Tremendous crowds, record handles and some of the best horse racing in the world, made for a very successful summer for the New York Racing Association and in turn they will thank their fans this week. Yesterday, NYRA announced that they "will thank its fans with a series of special events, giveaways and offers during the final week of the 2021 season at Saratoga Race Course. Racing will resume Wednesday, September 1 through Labor Day, Monday, September 6 at Saratoga Race Course. Labor Day weekend will offer a total of seven graded stakes, including the Spa debut of the Grade 1, $1 million Jockey Club Gold Cup on Saturday, September 4. Sunday and Monday will feature a special first post time of 12:35 p.m."
