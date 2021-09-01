Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saratoga County, NY

Saratoga Racing Season Finish Line in Sight With Fan Appreciation Week

By Chrissy
Posted by 
Hot 99.1
Hot 99.1
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's hard to believe that this is the last week of the Saratoga Race Course season. To commemorate the final week of racing the New York Racing Association (NYRA) is showing its appreciation to the racing fans. Starting today (Wednesday, September 1st) fans can get their hands on some cool...

hot991.com

Comments / 0

Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saratoga County, NY
Saratoga County, NY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Saratoga Race Course#Dog#Nyra#Bobbleheads#Beach Towels#Valleycats#Fan Appreciation Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Saratoga County, NYPosted by
Hot 99.1

NYRA Thanks Saratoga Fans This Week

They are in the stretch run of a tremendous 2021 meet at Saratoga Race Course. Tremendous crowds, record handles and some of the best horse racing in the world, made for a very successful summer for the New York Racing Association and in turn they will thank their fans this week. Yesterday, NYRA announced that they "will thank its fans with a series of special events, giveaways and offers during the final week of the 2021 season at Saratoga Race Course. Racing will resume Wednesday, September 1 through Labor Day, Monday, September 6 at Saratoga Race Course. Labor Day weekend will offer a total of seven graded stakes, including the Spa debut of the Grade 1, $1 million Jockey Club Gold Cup on Saturday, September 4. Sunday and Monday will feature a special first post time of 12:35 p.m."
Saratoga Springs, NYPosted by
Hot 99.1

See Some Big A$# Record Breaking Pumpkins At Saratoga Festival

The glorious gourd is the centerpiece of autumn and you can see some of nature's biggest later this month in the Spa City. Over the last few years, all things pumpkin have really become the focus in autumn. From the wonderful (Pumpkin beers) to the most ridiculous (Pumpkin spice toilet paper gets that award this year). All joking aside, the best part of autumn is appreciating all that we reap during the harvest season. Later this month, you can do just that and see some mammoth pumpkins and more in Saratoga Springs.
WWEPosted by
Hot 99.1

Want to Get Up Close to Professional Wrestling? HOF Exhibit Coming to Albany

Saturday night, the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame held it's first ever induction ceremony at the Desmond Hotel in Albany. Honorees included Ric Flair, Mil Mascaras, Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant and many more. In addition to the awards and festivities it was announced that, in the near future, the IPWHF will have an exhibit of professional wrestling artifacts on display at the Times Union Center in Albany.
Albany, NYPosted by
Hot 99.1

5 Easy & Cool College Football Destinations for Albany Sports Fans

Sometimes you don't have to be in the "state of the art" football stadium to get a feel for the tradition of a football program. Let's take a look at 5 easy trips from the Capital Region in New York, for people who love college football! You won't just enjoy the ride, you'll love these trips from the pre-game tailgate parties to the post game celebrations!
Albany, NYPosted by
Hot 99.1

Follow the Pack! FireWolves Kick Off Weekly Segment

The Albany FireWolves season begins on December 18th at the Times Union Center but we are getting started now in getting ready for it. Follow the Pack is our new segment on Big Board Sports every Tuesday morning at 1030 AM. This week Head Coach Glenn Clark lays out the draft picks they recently took and how they fit into their roster. For all the inside information on the Albany FireWolves make sure to listen above!
SportsPosted by
Hot 99.1

Phil Giubileo Tells Us the ‘Untold’ Story of the Danbury Trashers

Minor league sports teams are fleeting. They come, and they go. They win championships one year, and they disband the next. Major league franchises sink millions of dollars into making it great, then change their plans seemingly at will. And when those teams vanish, most times, there isn't much more than a murmur as they close their doors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy