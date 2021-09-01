Recipe & Video: Foil-Baked Lemon Cod With Summer Squash & Green Beans
Baking white fish in foil packets is an easy cooking method, and it makes for even easier clean-up. Wrapping a lean protein like cod with seasonal vegetables in foil and baking at once is a foolproof way to get a tender result and infuse flavors. This recipe features a delicious sauce of olive oil, lemon, garlic, shallot and dried herbs brushed over all of the ingredients to marry the flavors of the dish together.www.henryford.com
