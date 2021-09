The origins of leaded gasoline can be traced back to 1921 when a General Motors scientist named Thomas Midgley discovered that the fuel was capable of reducing engine knock. Of course, there was a major caveat, as lead can cause numerous health problems ranging from cancer to neurological damage. Regardless, the use of leaded gasoline continued mostly unabated until the early 1970s, though it wasn’t fully banned in the U.S. until 1996. Amazingly, leaded fuel was still in use in the North African country of Algeria until last month, but now, it’s finally gone for good.