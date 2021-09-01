Train at Mountain Winery

The Mystery Wino Special to Valley News Welcome back, fellow grape nuts! After visiting one of Temecula’s oldest wineries (Hart) in my last column, this week I’m writing about one of the newest — Akash Winery. Despite the COVID-19 shutdown that took place exactly one year after its February 2019 grand opening, Akash Winery has picked up where it left off, building on the enthusiasm of its burgeoning wine club. Located on Calle Contento with eight other wineries, Akash is the passion project of hotelier Ray Patel, his wife Nalini (who tragically passed away earlier this year), and their 30-year-old son Akash, after whom the winery is named. In 2010, the Patels planted the first vines on the 20-acre property. Today, the white 7,000-square-foot “farmhouse chic” building.