Train at Mountain Winery
Guess who’s back in the atmosphere? Since nearly the dawn of the millennium, San Francisco alt rock chameleons Train have been pumping out poppy hits like “Drops of Jupiter,” “Hey, Soul Sister” and “If It’s Love,” but their career has also had some surprising turns. In 2010, the band’s piano-shuffle hit “Calling All Angels” became an unofficial anthem for the Los Angeles Angels, and in 2016 they released a rough and ready, full album cover of Led Zeppelin II. Most recently, the band got back to pop, sipping “Mai Tais” in a breezy 2019 single featuring singer Skylar Grey.activate.metroactive.com
