Everybody knows what the Piña Colada is for. Imagine you’ve got one now. The glass is cold in your hand, the slush already turning liquid around the rim, a tall straw emerging beyond a few colorful garnishes. You take a sip, and get sweet, creamy, and strong, in that order. Now, where are you? And what are you wearing? Everyone’s answer is always the same. The Piña Colada isn’t for a vacation, it is a vacation. That’s why it smells like sunscreen, or rather, sunscreen smells like it: It’s transportive. You could be in Winnipeg, but start drinking a Piña Colada,...