PA STATE POLICE ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY SUSPECTS IN VEHICLE THEFT - SHEETZ ON Ritner Highway in West Pennsboro Township - Cumberland County - DO YOU KNOW THEM? CASH REWARD!

crimewatchpa.com
 8 days ago

PA State Police Troop H – Harrisburg Station responded on 08/31/2021 at 0608 hours to Sheetz located at 3299 Ritner Highway in West Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County, for the report of a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival at the scene, Troopers spoke with the vehicle owner related he had gone into...

