Antibodies Wane but Other Immune Defenses Remain Alert
(Reuters) - A new study may help explain why mRNA vaccines are more effective at preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths than they are at preventing infection with SARS-CoV-2. Experiments on blood samples from 61 fully vaccinated adults showed that by six months, neutralizing antibody levels had declined. But "your immune system has a backup," study leader John Wherry of the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine told Reuters.www.medscape.com
