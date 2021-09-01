Shaun Nua discusses his relationship with Mike Macdonald

"I learned so many things," Washington Men's Basketball Coach Mike Hopkins told Dawgman.com's Kim Grinolds this week as part of an exclusive podcast updating all the changes that have taken place with the program in past months. "But the big thing is, I felt like I had to do a better job leading, being more positive. Obviously, there were some times when you lose, things can go awry. But for the most part, we had to re-establish our culture of who we're going to be and what we're going to be about. Part of that is going to be about work. The one thing I love about the University of Washington, one of the values is the grit part, the chip on the shoulder when you get a chance to play. Felt like we had it, and we lost it a little bit, and that was probably a rookie mistake by me to create that. I feel like with what we've got going on right now there's a toughness about us, a togetherness to us. The length is back.