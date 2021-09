CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Expect delays on Thursday and Friday evening for northbound Interstate 15 and Southbound I-15 traffic on Sunday and Monday. Heavy traffic spots are in the Cajon Pass, Devore, Hesperia, Victorville, Barstow, Baker, Laughlin and Stateline/Las Vegas areas. Please try and travel during off peak hours (early morning or late at night). The worst time to travel is from 4pm to 6pm. There is no roadwork lane closure during the Labor Day weekend. The Pain in the Pass Facebook Group predicts drivers could face delays as much as four times as a normal commute, with Friday, September 3rd the worst day on the roads. Monday the Holiday will be the second busiest day to traffic with that a tip come home Tuesday instead.