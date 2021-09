In late 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, TidalHealth’s Richard A. Henson Research Institute was asked to participate in a clinical trial of a new treatment for the virus. After significant medical review by TidalHealth’s pulmonary experts, the team agreed to support the trial. Ultimately, TidalHealth provided 40 percent of the data for the study, and now that the results are being analyzed, it appears that the treatment may be quite successful, and may have even helped COVID-19 patients in the local community survive, representatives said this week.