Dater’s Daily: MacKinnon’s birthday, Bob Hartley living his best Russian life

By Adrian Dater
coloradohockeynow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Wednesday to all. The first day of September is here, and so we can now truthfully say: there will be an Avalanche hockey game this month (Sept. 28, preseason game). It’s also Nathan MacKinnon’s 26th birthday today. People forget he was just 17 when the Avs took him first overall in the 2013 draft. I was there in New Jersey for that draft, and still well remember a boat ride that the NHL arranged for the top prospects, their families and the media, as part of a general media availability thing with them. I still remember sitting at a picnic table with MacKinnon’s mom, dad and sister for a talk about him for a feature story I was writing. Here is that story (Denver Post)

