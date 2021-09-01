Falcon Punch: CHS football stuns state-ranked Gibson City-Melvin Sibley in season opener
Falcon Punch: CHS football stuns state-ranked Gibson City-Melvin. Carson Wiser ties Carlinville single-game receptions record. With Roxana out of the South Central Conference and North Mac’s transition still one year away, Carlinville head coach Chad Easterday was able to transform a potential Week 1 bye into a non-conference road matchup against Gibson City-Melvin Sibley – a program that recently won back-to-back Class 2A state titles from 2017-2018 and currently featured a star running back committing to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.enquirerdemocrat.com
