Embrace Wellness as the Fall Meetings Calendar Unfolds

New research finds that petting and cuddling with a therapy dog significantly enhances well-being. Scientists gathered 284 college students and randomly assigned each to one of 3 groups. One group could interact with a therapy dog, but with no touching. Another could both interact and touch their therapy dog, and a third group met with a dog handler and no pup at all. Each student also filled out a survey asking about their social connectedness, happiness, integration into the campus community, stress, homesickness, loneliness, positive and negative affect, and “self-perceptions of flourishing.” While students assigned to the “interact but don’t touch” group showed improvements across various measures of well-being, the group actually permitted to touch their dogs experienced the most benefits. The petting group was the only one of the three that displayed big improvements across all well-being factors.