Donna Yokley Abernathy passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at her home in Pulaski. She was born on October 13, 1955 in Pulaski, Tennessee and was 65 years old. Donna was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Pulaski. Donna was an English teacher for 20 years and an assistant principal at Giles County High School for 15 years. Donna retired in 2013 and loved spending time with her family and friends.