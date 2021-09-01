Motor Home Destroyed By Fire in Dubuque

A motor home in Dubuque was destroyed by a fire Tuesday morning. According to fire officials, crews were called shortly after 9am to south Main Street. Upon arrival, the motor home was engulfed in flames. The owner – and only person inside the vehicle at the time of the fire – was Robert Haskins, who got out of the home safely. Haskins told officials he was driving the motor home when he noticed smoke and pulled to the side of the road. The vehicle then became engulfed in flames and was destroyed. Multiple units were at the scene for around an hour.