The EU has fully vaccinated 70 per cent of its adult population against Covid-19, the 27-member bloc’s president Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.The EU had set the target to vaccinate 70 per cent of its population by the “end of the summer”, first implied to be at the end of September. Although the EU’s vaccination drive began at a slower pace due to lack of supply, the bloc said in July that 70 per cent of its citizens had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.In a video message shared on social media, Ms Von der...