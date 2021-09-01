Cancel
Alex Aiono, Mallory Bechtel & Eric Johnson joins the cast of HBO Max’s ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ as series regulars

By Priyanka Patil
infusenews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Aiono (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., Finding ’Ohana), Mallory Bechtel (Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, Hereditary) and Eric Johnson (Fifty Shades Trilogy, The Knick) have joined the cast of HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin as series regulars. They will show up inverse stars Chandler Kinney, Maia Reficco and Bailee Madison. The present-day iteration of the popular 2010-17 series hails from Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Lindsay Calhoon Bring, Alloy Entertainment and Warner Bros TV.

