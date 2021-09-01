Alex Aiono, Mallory Bechtel & Eric Johnson joins the cast of HBO Max’s ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ as series regulars

Mallory Bechtel is a tremendously talented artist who has the potential to become a legend. Even though she is only 21 years old, she’s already shown that she has what it takes to stand next to some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. From the big screen to the small screen to the stage, Mallory can do it all. She is now on the brink of another awesome opportunity that will help spread her talents to a wider audience. Mallory will be a cast member in the upcoming series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin which will somehow connect to the original Pretty Little Liars. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Mallory Bechtel.