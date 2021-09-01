Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dubuque County, IA

Fire Destroys Farm Building in Dubuque County

By Mark Evenstad
superhits106.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fire Tuesday night destroyed a farm building and its contents in southern Dubuque County. A report says the Key West, Bellevue, and La Motte fire departments responded at about 11:35 p.m. Tuesday to a fire at a farm building owned by Michael Maloney on Streff Road. According to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, when fire crews arrived the building was engulfed in flames. The building contained farm equipment and hay. The cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated.

www.superhits106.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Motte, IA
City
Bellevue, IA
Dubuque County, IA
Accidents
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
Dubuque County, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Dubuque County, IA
Dubuque County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Maloney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Equipment#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
ABC News

'Wire' star Michael K. Williams is dead at 54

"The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment Monday, ABC News has confirmed. He was 54. "It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams," his representative said in a statement. "They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable [sic] loss."
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban look set to unveil new government after claiming Panjshir

Nearly 20 years after being toppled by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday said they were poised to unveil the new government of Afghanistan. On Monday, the militant group declared they were in control of Panjshir province, the last holdout of anti-Taliban forces in the country after their sweep of Afghanistan last month. Their claims were refuted by the resistance forces that said they were still fighting the militants in the area.
Posted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
Posted by
NBC News

Top official at nation's largest LGBTQ group fired over ties to Cuomo

The president of Human Rights Campaign, the country’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization, was fired Monday after a report found he tried to help discredit an accuser of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the group said. Alphonso David was fired effective immediately after an internal investigation was completed and the...
Posted by
Fox News

South Carolina attorney pushed out of firm day before he was shot

South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh resigned from his law firm after he learned he was being investigated for the misappropriation of millions of dollars the day before he was allegedly shot in the head on a rural road, the New York Times first reported. Murdaugh’s law firm, PMPED, founded by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy