Fire Destroys Farm Building in Dubuque County
A fire Tuesday night destroyed a farm building and its contents in southern Dubuque County. A report says the Key West, Bellevue, and La Motte fire departments responded at about 11:35 p.m. Tuesday to a fire at a farm building owned by Michael Maloney on Streff Road. According to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, when fire crews arrived the building was engulfed in flames. The building contained farm equipment and hay. The cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated.www.superhits106.com
