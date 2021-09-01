Biden to visit Louisiana on Friday to survey hurricane damage

Homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in LaPlace, La., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. | (Gerald Herbert/AP Photo)

President Joe Biden will travel on Friday to Louisiana, where he will survey the damage caused by Hurricane Ida and meet with state and local leaders.

The White House announced the trip on Wednesday, just days after the hurricane struck Louisiana on Sunday, leaving residents reeling from vast flooding and destruction. Hundreds of thousands of people are still facing power and water outages.

Ida was the fifth most powerful storm in U.S. history, striking Louisiana with winds of 150 mph. The hurricane caused $50 billion or more in damage, according to The Associated Press.

The administration is planning the trip in coordination with leaders on the ground in Louisiana to ensure it’s the right time for Biden’s visit, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday, when asked what the White House is doing to ensure Biden’s presence in the state won’t affect relief efforts.

“We are not going to go to any part of the state or visit any community where we would take away from relief and restoration efforts,” Psaki said.

The president met virtually with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves earlier in the week to receive an update on the storm’s destruction and to discuss ways the federal government could assist in recovery efforts.

The administration deployed more than 3,600 employees from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Ahead of the storm, FEMA staged more than 3.4 million meals, millions of liters of water, more than 35,700 tarps and hundreds of generators.