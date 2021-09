A free 7-day, flexible weight loss meal plan including breakfast, lunch and dinner and a shopping list. Recipes include macros and WW Points. My heart goes out to all of those affected by Hurricane Ida, I know the impacts of this storm were felt far and wide. I also hope that those going back to school for the first time have a safe and healthy year. Don’t forget to check out some of my back to school recipes like Banana Bread Muffin in a Mug for breakfast, Bento Box Turkey Roll Ups for lunch or my Easiest Pasta and Broccoli for an quick dinner on a busy school night.