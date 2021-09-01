Judge denies class cert in 'sprawling' NFL opioid litigation

The NFL logo pictured at an event in New York, U.S. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - A federal judge in San Francisco has declined to certify a nationwide class in a lawsuit accusing the National Football League of failing to regulate teams' use of painkillers, saying a trial involving conduct that affected thousands of players over a 35-year period "would become a sprawling train wreck."

U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Tuesday said variations in how the NFL's 32 teams administered opioids and other drugs, changes in practices over time, and the league's inconsistent recordkeeping all presented obstacles to a class-wide resolution of the 2014 lawsuit.

The eight retired players who brought the case, including Hall of Fame defensive end Richard Dent, had proposed a class of all NFL players between 1973 and 2008 who received opioids, anti-inflammatory drugs, local anesthetics or other medications.

Alsup on Tuesday also said negligence, product liability and medical monitoring laws can vary between the 23 states implicated in the case.

"The Court is concerned that trial of plaintiffs’ proposed nationwide negligence class implicating the law of at least 23 different states would become a sprawling train wreck," the judge wrote.

An NFL spokesman and the league's lawyers at Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Neither did the players' lawyers at Silverman Thompson Slutkin & White.

Dent and the other plaintiffs sued the NFL in 2014, claiming the league spearheaded a "return to play" policy in which injured players were given painkillers and sent back into games, leading to further injuries.

The players accused the league of negligence, negligent hiring and retention, fraud, and other claims on behalf of the proposed nationwide class.

Alsup dismissed the case in 2015, finding that the players' union's bargaining agreement with the NFL precluded them from bringing the claims to court. The 9th Circuit in 2018 reversed, saying the NFL was not a party to those agreements.

On remand, the plaintiffs filed an amended complaint abandoning all but their negligence claims. Alsup in 2019 said the league could not be held liable because it was not directly involved in distributing or administering medications.

But the 9th Circuit again disagreed with the judge, ruling last year that the players could succeed on their alternate theory that the NFL voluntarily took on the duty of overseeing the administration of drugs by regulating their use by teams.

Alsup in February denied the NFL's motion to dismiss the "voluntary undertaking" claim, and the players then moved for class certification.

But Alsup on Tuesday found there were too many variations between teams, states, and the NFL's supervision of each team over time to support a nationwide class.

In the 2005 regular season, for example, the New York Jets dispensed nearly 470 doses of the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug Toradol, while the Indianapolis Colts a year earlier administered nearly 900, Alsup found. And the Jets administered more than twice as many Vicodin tablets in 2007 as in the previous year.

"Plaintiffs have provided no reason or evidence, other than exaggerated rhetoric, to believe that the least volume of medications was equally unreasonable to the most and that such differences are immaterial," Alsup wrote.

The case is Dent v. National Football League, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:14-cv-02324.

For the plaintiffs: William Sinclair of Silverman Thompson Slutkin White

For the NFL: Jack DiCanio of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom