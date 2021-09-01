Feeling the VR Arcade Fever in Viva Las Vengeance

I’m not sure if you were aware, but in the grim darkness of Warhammer 40,000’s far future there is only war. Despite the billions of mortal soldiers prosecuting that war, the camera more often than not lingers on the Space Marines. Over the years they’ve become the poster boys for an assortment of millennia-long attempted counter-genocides. But there are also nuns — very, very violent nuns — and this week those fightin’ nuns get their own comic book.