Feeling the VR Arcade Fever in Viva Las Vengeance

By Peter Graham
vrfocus.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZombies, ugly, snarling corpses of rotting flesh that have managed to ingrain themselves in popular culture over the last few decades to such an extent that we’ve all played a videogame or watched a movie with one in. The most recent was director Zack Snyder’s Netflix collaboration Army of the Dead, dropping folks into a ravaged Las Vegas for some wall-to-wall action. And if you loved the movie then you’ll probably want to check out Viva Las Vengeance, the virtual reality (VR) experience tied to the film.

Person
Zack Snyder
#Fever#Arcades#Vr#Guns#Las Vegas#Vr#Lbe#Optitrack#Valve Index
