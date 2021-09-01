Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delavan, WI

4 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $849,900

Lake Geneva Regional News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCustom Built Ranch on a private wooded lot is steps from Delavan Lake. Oak flooring milled from mature oak trees from the lot is found throughout the main level. The great room features ornate ceiling finishes & raised hearth marble FP. Kit is composed of handmade, furniture finished cabinetry & woodwork, copper backsplash, commercial grade appliances, & designer lighting. Master suite w/ sweeping views walks out to your private paver patio. Master BA w/ freestanding clawfoot tub, huge walk-in shower for two, & loaded w/ custom accents & finishes. This home was designed for entertaining & guest stays in mind. LL w/ vintage bar, huge family room, fitness center, huge family sized guest ensuite, & more. Heated garage w/ direct access to main & lower level. Too many bells & whistles to list!

www.lakegenevanews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
Delavan, WI
Real Estate
City
Delavan, WI
Delavan, WI
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Furniture#Flooring#Oak Trees#Hearth#Bedroom Home#Custom Built Ranch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Hastings, MNHastings Star Gazette

Tudor-style home features three bedrooms, large sunroom, inground pool

120 9th Street W — listed by Coldwell Banker Realty. Tudor-style home with tons of character and charm. Includes a large private backyard with an inground pool and two garages. The home includes a large living room with coved ceilings and a fireplace with a beautiful wood mantel. The sunroom...
The Woodlands, TXClick2Houston.com

7-bedroom, 8.5-bath mansion in The Woodlands sold for $7.5M

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – A seven bedroom, 8.5-bath home in The Woodlands was sold for approximately $7.5 million last week. According to the Houston Business Journal, the home, located at 99 West Grand Regency Circle was listed on the market in May and was then listed as “sold” last week.
Real EstateTravelPulse

Italian Beachfront Two Bedroom Walkout Butler Family Suite

Italian Beachfront Two Bedroom Walkout Butler Family Suite. The Italian Beachfront Two Bedroom Walkout Butler Family Suite qualifies for:. Opening out directly onto the powdery white-sand beach from its two oversized patios, this suite features a king size mahogany, four poster bed, adorned with a plush duvet, twin daybed with trundle and lounge sleeping chair, 42" flat screen TV plus a bar area with its own refrigerator and microwave. Kids enjoy mahogany bunk beds with a trundle, a 27" flat screen TV, a multi-function game table, a built-in nautical mahogany storage wall unit, its own closet and a vanity unit with basin and mirror. Bathroom hosts a two-basin mahogany vanity with a wall-mount makeup mirror and hair dryer, a whirlpool tub, a separate rainhead shower and a private water closet. Connecting doors lead into living room with its daybed and trundle, sleeper sofa, cocktail table, lounge chair, desk, 42" flat screen TV, oval dining table with seating for six, wet bar, butler's pantry with refrigerator and microwave, full closet and bathroom.
Home & GardenLynchburg News and Advance

Owning an old home

Older homes have character that is rarely found in new homes — huge fireplaces and mantles, pocket doors, molding, high ceilings, wood beams, wrap around porches and every home has a unique story. It’s a romantic appeal and has a beauty and nostalgia that is hard to mimic. You can...
MLSmidfloridanewspapers.com

Meticulous home with backyard paradise

This home is located at 825 Golfside Lane in Sebring. This property is priced at $299,900 and is listed with Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group. Welcome to your own backyard paradise! Splish, splash! Enjoy this amazing brand new, salt water, heated pool/spa that will take your...
Real Estatecorporatehousingbyowner.com

Executive Broadmoor 2 Bedroom

Stunning , all on one level 2 bedroom 2 bath condo on W. Cheyenne Rd.. with 1 carport. Location is near historic Broadmoor Hotel, with easy access to miles of urban and mountain trails. Masters suite with private full bath, walk in closet and king bed . Second bedroom is office and full size futon with walk in closet. Kitchen has granite counter and ample working space, separate dinning – living room combination with gas fireplace. Sit on your balcony and listen to the Cheyenne creek rolling by. Then take a swim in the inside pool and hot tub area ,attached is the fitness center and outdoor balcony off the pool. Plenty of shade and nature surrounds you in the gated development of Village of Cheyenne Creek. Access to the Fountain Creek trail is only 5 blocks, and you’re only about a mile and a half from downtown and Cheyenne Canon. American the Beautiful Park and the Olympic Museum are 10 minutes by bike.
Alameda, CAMercury News

East End lagoon home

This delightful pre-WWII house was built in 1938 and has an amazing backyard with a deck on the lagoon to launch your stand-up paddleboard or kayak. This three-bedroom, two-bathroom home boasts many upgrades, including an updated kitchen with white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, a light blue glass tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances with a gas range oven.
Real EstateTravelPulse

Beach House One Bedroom Butler Suite

The Beach House One Bedroom Butler Suite qualifies for:. Radiating classic elegance and understated simplicity, these one-bedroom Love Nest Butler Suites offer the utmost in comfort and contemporary luxury. The spacious bedroom and comfortable sitting area feature rich mahogany furnishings, modern stone floors and tastefully elegant British Colonial accents. The suite's marble bath is complete with a double vanity, walk-in shower and a soaking tub. Situated just a short stroll away from the cerulean waters of Emerald Bay, in the Beachhouse Village, on the second and third floors, these beautiful suites boast a furnished, private balcony with views of the lush, tropical gardens to enjoy with the one you love. Butler Elite and 24-hour room service are included.
Real EstatePark County Republican & Fairplay Flume

1500 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2 bath, private spacious one

1500 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2 bath, private spacious one level home with attached 2 car garage, W/D, 2 storage sheds, lots of parking, views, yard. No smoking, pets negotiable. $1650 Poncha Springs. 970-471-1755.
Real EstateCurbed

A $598K Three-Bedroom in Concourse and a Colorful Flatbush Two-Bedroom

For under $1 million, one can find all sorts of housing configurations: park- and subway-adjacent studios, one-bedrooms hidden in carriage houses or former shoe factories, and even the occasional true two-bedroom. With price drops rampant across Manhattan and vacancies high citywide, we’re combing the market for particularly spacious, nicely renovated, or otherwise worth-a-look apartments at various six-digit price points. This week: a massive three-bedroom in Concourse, a colorful two-bedroom in Flatbush, and more.
Real EstateTahoe Daily Tribune

Home of the Week: Immaculate home in quiet neighborhood

Located in one of South Shore’s premium neighborhoods, Meadow Lakes in Montgomery Estates is surrounded by Cold Creek and Trout Creek with underground utilities in a quiet circular neighborhood. Upstairs living takes advantage of the views of the meadow across the street for hiking, biking and even fishing. This immaculate...
Real EstateTravelPulse

Mediterranean Oceanview Penthouse One Bedroom Butler Suite

Mediterranean Oceanview Penthouse One Bedroom Butler Suite. The Mediterranean Oceanview Penthouse One Bedroom Butler Suite qualifies for:. Located in the Cypress Tower building, this Love Nest Butler Suite showcases spectacular views of Dickenson Bay from an oversized private balcony. The spacious bedroom has a four-poster, king-size bed and flat screen TV, while the living room features a fully-stocked wet bar and flat screen TV. The en-suite bathroom features two marble wash basins, a Roman whirlpool tub and a separate walk-in overhead rain shower. Guests also enjoy the services of a personal butler and 24-hour room service.
Prescott, AZcitysuntimes.com

This 1898 Victorian Home in Prescott Is On the Market Right Now

Just blocks from Courthouse Plaza in Prescott, this turn of the last century home has the lovely bones and charm of 1898 but has been completely updated over the past two years. Inside, find four bedrooms, two updated bathrooms, both with clawfoot tubs, and a powder room, a fully updated...
Real Estatecountryliving.com

Terraced Cotswolds cottage in sought-after village for sale

Nestled in the middle of a terrace in one of the most sought-after, biscuit-hued villages in the Cotswolds, Fairview Cottage has been lovingly renovated by its current owners to an exacting standard and has just hit the market for £750,ooo. Perched in the village of Longborough, just 2.5 miles north...
Real Estateourcommunitynow.com

DC Dream Homes: An Exquisite Phillips Park Mansion for $6.3M

This contemporary masterpiece is a luxurious oasis in one of the city's most coveted neighborhoods. It doesn't get much better than this. 2100 Dunmore Lane NW is located in the heart of the Phillips Park community. It's just minutes from Georgetown and the Key Bridge, but hidden from among the trees. The home is currently listed for $6,300,000 by TTR Sotheby's International Realty.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Wyoming Ranch With Nearly 22,000 Square Feet of Living Space Heads to Auction

A Wyoming ranch with almost 22,000 square feet of living space on 17 acres is set to hit the auction block with no reserve later this month. Dubbed WYO Manor, the property was listed in conjunction with the auction announcement, and is on the market for $24.5 million with Richard Lewis and Chopper Grassell of Live Jackson Hole at Compass. The online auction will be held on Sept. 30, according to Concierge Auctions, which is handling the sale.
Real Estatecorporatehousingbyowner.com

New Construction Home Outside of

Gorgeous fully furnished corporate rental located on a prime lot overlooking the pond. Perfect place to rent short term while you get to know the area or build your dream home! This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms + 2 half baths, an office, 2 car garage, and upstairs game room. You and your family will enjoy the open floor plan design, double kitchen island, back covered patio with a gas fireplace, upstairs game room with half bath, stainless GE appliances, and plenty of space for storage. Landlord will furnish based on tenants needs. Be the first to live in the beautifully constructed gem in what is predicted to be the hottest area north of Austin. Contact Val at mgmt company for showing info and short term lease terms.

Comments / 0

Community Policy