Exploring the world of Solitary Wasps
Approaching the virgin's bower, three isolated introverts hover and seek a food source. They fly here and there among the flowering vines. Then they find the object of their desire and partake. This nectar sustains them. On another day, a particular pair mates in flight. The female consumes nectar again from virgin's bower, a native clematis. Later, she will find a large caterpillar to neutralize and lay her egg on it. This is nest provisioning. The other types of digger wasps seen use katydids or spiders for their larval diet. No social wasps are these. They are wonderful pollinators. They are solitary wasps.www.newswatchman.com
