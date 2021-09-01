Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Exploring the world of Solitary Wasps

newswatchman.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApproaching the virgin's bower, three isolated introverts hover and seek a food source. They fly here and there among the flowering vines. Then they find the object of their desire and partake. This nectar sustains them. On another day, a particular pair mates in flight. The female consumes nectar again from virgin's bower, a native clematis. Later, she will find a large caterpillar to neutralize and lay her egg on it. This is nest provisioning. The other types of digger wasps seen use katydids or spiders for their larval diet. No social wasps are these. They are wonderful pollinators. They are solitary wasps.

www.newswatchman.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wasps#Big Boys#Flowers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsThe Ada News

They don't kill deer

The killdeer is somewhat peculiar. Although they are classified as shorebirds, you can see them just about everywhere, from parking lots to golf courses, large lawns and just about everywhere grass is kept low, or is nonexistent. I would guess that most people have seen killdeer before as they are...
Animals12tomatoes.com

How To Keep Moles And Voles Out Of Your Garden

Moles and voles are typically not harmful creatures, that is, unless you have a garden. Anyone who has tried growing vegetables knows just how pesky these creatures can be. Moles and voles look quite similar, but there are actually some key differences. To start with, moles are larger and can be identified by their hand-like feet and longer snouts. They will tunnel through your lawn or garden in their endless search for live insects, which are their only form of sustenance.
Animalsalmanac.com

Wasps, Bees, and Hornets: What's the Difference?

Bees and wasps took separate evolutionary paths over 100,000,000 years ago. Bees are vegetarians, collecting pollen to feed their young, while wasps and hornets are carnivores, feeding on other insects. The main thing that they do have in common is that only females can sting. What’s the Difference Between Wasps,...
Posted by
Tricia Chadwick

Look! A Squirrel! How to Keep Squirrels Out of Birdfeeders

Birdwatching and other pandemic distractions. I don't know about you, but I can't concentrate on a thing lately. I start reading a book, and my attention is immediately taken by, well, anything. I wander around my house and yard, aimlessly looking for a task that my attention span will allow me to finish. I've decided to take my dog's lead, and I've begun focusing on squirrels instead. Yes, you read that right. Squirrels.
AnimalsThe Guardian

Young country diary: welcome to the world of mini-beasts!

Imagine you are shrinking, becoming so small that the grass towers over you. Welcome to the territory … of mini-beasts! Wandering down my garden, I feel the summer sun on my face. I crouch down, watching universes under my feet. At normal size I observe a scuttling beetle, shining like a pool of ink. I see a centipede, its orange legs undulating. Then I go minuscule and see it in greater detail: colossal clacking pincers, armoured body, 80 legs. When I’m taller again, I can see new shoots of plants and, if I look down, a glistening earthworm poking out its head. In miniature, I journey inside an ant’s nest, marvel at its intricate halls and corridors, and wonder at the ants’ teamwork.
AnimalsVindy.com

Partridge pea attracts bees and butterflies

Several years ago, while attending a native plant seminar, I was given a packet of partridge pea (Chamaecrista fasciculata) seeds by a vendor on display. At the time, I knew nothing about the plant but noticed that it was a pollen and nectar source for bees and butterflies as well as a native to the central and eastern United States.
AnimalsPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Black Wolf Decides to Challenge a Yellowstone Grizzly, Regrets It

In Wyoming, we exist where multiple apex predators compete for dominance. That reality was on display at Yellowstone National Park recently as a black wolf decided to challenge a resting Grizzly. He would eventually regret it. Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures shared this interesting video on their Facebook page recently. NOTE:...
WildlifeElko Daily Free Press

Nature Notes: Misconceptions about hummingbirds

What would summer be without hummingbirds? What other bird (other than house sparrows) spend so much time in your yard and often within view? In my yard, they are present from mid-May to mid-September. What other bird comes as close to you as a hummingbird? Who has not had a hummingbird hover in front of your face? Yet misconceptions abound concerning these birds that bring so much pleasure to so many people.
Animalslptv.org

Nature: Pandas: Born to Be Wild

Unlock the mysteries of wild pandas whose counterparts in captivity are known for their gentle image. Journey through the steep Qinling Mountains to witness pandas’ startling courtship and aggression behaviors.
WildlifeScience Daily

Doubling the number of species of hand-standing spotted skunks

Picture a skunk. You're probably thinking of a stocky animal, around the size of a housecat, black with white stripes, like Pepé Le Pew. That describes North America's most common skunk, the striped skunk, but they also have smaller, spotted cousins. Scientists still have a lot to learn about spotted skunks, starting with how many kinds of them even exist -- over the years, the number of recognized species has ranged from two to fourteen, and lately, scientists have agreed there are four. But in a new paper in Molecular Phylogenetics and Evolution, researchers analyzed skunk DNA and found that there aren't four species of spotted skunk after all: there are seven.
Fargo, NDkvrr.com

Yellow jackets wasp population on the rise

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you’re planning on spending time outdoors over Labor Day weekend make sure to bring some insect repellent as an increased number of wasps in the area could ruin your holiday plans. An entomologist from NDSU says the increased population of yellow jackets is normal for...
AnimalsMartha's Vineyard Times

Wild Side: Cicada killer wasps

The most common type of question I get in early August has to do with wasps: Big ones, sometimes described as frighteningly large, black and orange with white banding, often seen as “aggressive” because they dart and hover around humans observing them. Calm down, folks. These wasps, if they stung...
AnimalsBemidji Pioneer

Health Fusion: Backyard battle. Japanese beetles winning

Japanese beetles, with their shining armor of copper and green, have been in this area since the 60s. But not until 2001 did the invasive pest arrive in droves. I got that info from the University of Minnesota Extension website. And as an Olmsted County Master Gardener Volunteer intern, I'm here to share what I'm learning from the U of M about managing these bugs.
WildlifeKCTV 5

WATCH: Newly discovered plant eats insects

(Meredith) -- For the first time in 20 years, a new species of insect-eating plants has been identified. The plant, known as Triantha Occidentalis, was found on North America's Pacific coast. It's found in boggy, coastal areas areas from California to Alaska. The plant uses its tiny hairs on its...
Wildlifekunm.org

This Sweet White Flower Is Actually A Sneaky Carnivore, Scientists Discover

A pretty little white flower that grows near urban centers of the Pacific Northwest turns out to be a killer. The bog-dwelling western false asphodel, Triantha occidentalis, was first described in the scientific literature in 1879. But until now, no one realized this sweet-looking plant used its sticky stem to catch and digest insects, according to researchers who note in their study published Monday it's the first new carnivorous plant to be discovered in about 20 years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy