Former Clemson RB released by NFL team

By The Clemson Insider
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Clemson star running back was released by an NFL team on Tuesday, when NFL teams had to cut their rosters to 53 players. The San Francisco 49ers announced they have released Wayne Gallman, whom the 49ers signed earlier this year to a one-year deal. Gallman spent the past...

Comments / 0

State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gallman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#Nfl Teams#49ers#American Football#The New York Giants
Comments / 0

