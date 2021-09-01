Cancel
'Reproductive terrorism': Twitter reacts to Texas' new restrictive abortion law

By Malak Silmi
expressnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands across the country took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new restrictive abortion law that went into effect in Texas on Wednesday. The new bill bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, which is when a heartbeat is usually detected. Some clinics across the state have already begun canceling abortion appointments after six weeks and are no longer taking new appointments.

