Notification is given, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 26 May 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares up to an aggregate maximum of 3,987,245 that a market total of 2,500 Ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company were purchased today by the Company at a price of £14.5115 per share. Such shares will be held by the Company as treasury shares.