Don’t Miss The Biggest Heritage Festival In Kentucky This Year, The Daniel Boone Festival

Kentucky is a state with a rich heritage and history, two major points of pride for Kentuckians. While there are numerous historical attractions and points around the state, there’s one town that truly celebrates Kentucky’s heritage each fall. Every October in Barbourville, the city commemorates the lore and legend of Kentucky’s most famous pioneer, Daniel Boone. The biggest heritage festival in Kentucky, the Daniel Boone Festival is an exuberant event full of Bluegrass heart and soul that you won’t want to miss.

Every fall, the city of Barbourville, Kentucky, comes together for a celebration of the Bluegrass State's pioneer heritage.

The Daniel Boone Festival takes place every October in Knox County's Barbourville, and it's one of the largest heritage festivals in the state, attracting upwards of 100,000 visitors each year.

The weeklong festival is dedicated the legendary pioneer Daniel Boone, whose exploration of Kentucky in the 18th century paved the way for what the state is today: a place with a proud culture and heritage that's on the national map for numerous reasons.

The Daniel Boone Festival includes a costumed parade, full carnival, food, artisans and vendors, historical demonstrations, art exhibitions, and plenty of entertainment for folks of all ages.

This year's 73rd annual festival takes place Oct. 3-9 in downtown Barbourville, and a full schedule of events can be viewed here .

Visitors always enjoy perusing the festival's numerous booths, which feature handmade items, art, and wares authentic to the 1700s and 1800s.

Of course, the addition of live music makes perusing artisan stalls that much more enjoyable!

As with any fest, food plays a big part of the Daniel Boone Festival. Enjoy home-cooked frontier fare from the Pioneer Village food booths. The skillet cornbread is out of the world!

However, if you're looking for more traditional festival food, you'll find that here, too. The blooming onion is a fan favorite!

Now in its 73th year, the Daniel Boone Festival is the oldest consecutive running festival in Kentucky.

Have you been to this heritage festival before? If so, we’d love to hear about your experience at this only-in-Kentucky fest! The 2021 Daniel Boone Festival happens Oct. 3-9 at various locations in downtown Barbourville.

